CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 15 police vehicles and a police helicopter responded to a stabbing in Chesterfield Wednesday night.

At least 15 Chesterfield County police vehicles were seen lining the street along the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court, responding to the crime scene.

Chesterfield police confirmed that when they arrived at the address around 10:30 p.m., officers found two males with stab wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

A police investigation has revealed the suspect to be described as a bald, black male, with a thin mustache wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this stabbing to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.