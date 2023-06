CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 2,278 households in North Chesterfield are currently without power.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, the area experiencing the outage is approximately along Reams Road as well as Courthouse Road between Midlothian Turnpike and Lucks Lane.

It has not yet been determined what caused the outage, power in the area is expected to be restored between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.