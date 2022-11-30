The area impacted by a large-scale Dominion Energy outage on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Credit: Dominion Energy.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 2,000 homes and businesses are currently being impacted by a power outage in Chesterfield County on Wednesday evening.

As of 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, more than 2,300 homes and businesses in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County are without power due to a large-scale outage.

Dominion Energy currently estimates that the power will be restored between 11 p.m. on Wednesday night or 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The cause behind the outage is currently unknown. Crews are on scene investigating and assessing damage.

For up-to-date outage information, check out the Dominion Energy online outage map.