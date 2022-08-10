CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.

Currently, more than 2,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesterfield and more than 1,000 in Hanover are without power due to the weather conditions, which 8News meteorologists are saying may cause flash flooding and strong winds.

More than 4,000 were without power in Chesterfield around 7 p.m. Earlier in the day, more than 1,800 homes and businesses lost power in Henrico County’s East End.

Below, check out how many customers in Central Virginia have lost power Wednesday evening.

Chesterfield County

2,671 customers

Hanover County

1,169 customers

Henrico County

407 customers

City of Richmond

76 customers

Dinwiddie County

677 customers

Goochland County

78 customers

Powhatan County

305 customers

Numbers updated as of 8:06 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10.