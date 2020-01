CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 63 homes in Chesterfield are without water on New Year’s Day after a water main break.

Chesterfield County Utilities Department confirmed to 8News that the water main break is on Kingsdale Road. Water was shut off in that area around 10 a.m.

8News was at the scene, as crews were getting ready to start repairs. However, at this time it is unclear when residents will have water again.

More than 50 homes without water on Kingsdale Rd in Chesterfield following a water main break @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/I83be9KXCZ — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 1, 2020

