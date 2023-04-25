CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash at the intersection of Robious Road and Cranbeck Road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday has died, police say.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 33-year-old Robert C. Walsh of Chesterfield died on Monday, April 24, about a week after the crash.

Police say, on Wednesday, April 19, Walsh was on a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle heading west on Robious Road when he ran a red light at Cranbeck Road and struck a 1998 Land Rover Discovery that was crossing Robious.

Walsh and the driver of the Land Rover were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.