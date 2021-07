RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist in Chesterfield was sent to the hospital with injuries related to a collision with a car on Courthouse Road on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Courthouse and Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the car the motorcyclist collided with. Pictures below show the impact on the car and airbags deployed.

Photo: Shane Moreland/8News

Photo: Shane Moreland/8News

Chesterfield police are investigating. Stay with 8News for updates.