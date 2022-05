CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an overnight crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

It happened around midnight Tuesday near Ironbridge Parkway and Iron Bridge Road.

Police say a motorcycle heading westbound collided with an SUV turning eastbound.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.