CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with another vehicle outside a Family Dollar in the Chester area of Chesterfield County.

On Monday, June 5, officers were called to the 4400 block of West Hundred Road for a reported multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle had been traveling on West Hundred Road when a car pulled out in front of it, causing a collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers issued the driver of the other vehicle a summons for failure to yield the right of way.