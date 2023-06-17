CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Bayside Lane at around 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

It was determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was heading west on Hull Street Road when it was hit by a 2005 Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified by police. This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.