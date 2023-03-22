CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The crash took place at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, several reports were received around 9 a.m. of a motorcyclist driving recklessly and passing vehicles on Hicks Road. Officers later saw the motorcycle, a 2007 Honda CBR600RR, heading east on Hull Street Road.

An officer tried to stop the motorcyclist, who refused to stop and sped away. The officer did not pursue them.

Shortly after, the officer came upon a crash involving the motorcycle, which had struck a 2011 GMC Terrain as it was pulling out of a parking lot onto Hull Street Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.