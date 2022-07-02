The exit from I-95 North to Route 288 is closed due to a crash. (Photo: 511Virginia.org)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, 36-year-old Kenneth Tate, Jr. was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex-500 onto the 288 on-ramp on I-95 North Saturday when he ran off the road at a high speed. The motorcycle hit a guard rail and Tate was ejected.

VSP troopers responded at 8:10 p.m. and found Tate dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

This incident is currently under investigation.