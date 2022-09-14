CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. This is the third fatal motor vehicle crash on Iron Bridge Road 8News has reported on this week.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road for a reported crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

Upon their arrival, officers said the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck ran away and has not been found according to police.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

All northbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road are currently closed as Chesterfield Police continue to investigate. A spokesperson with the department said the road is expected to remain closed until approximately midnight.

Two other crashes on Iron Bridge Road earlier this week also resulted in death. A man was charged today after a deadly crash on Thursday, Sept. 8, and a cyclist was killed Tuesday night.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.