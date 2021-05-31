Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash after Virginia trooper patrol vehicle makes contact during chase, police say

The motorcyclist then took the ramp for Woods Edge Road, police said, slowing down in front of the trooper’s vehicle. They made contact again. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who led state police on a chase Monday was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the trooper in the pursuit made contact with them, causing them to run off the road.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper saw a Yamaha motorcycle traveling north on I-95 in Chesterfield County without a license plate and “following too closely behind” a car in the right lane. The trooper initiated a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. but the motorcyclist did not stop and a pursuit began.

Police said in an email to 8News that the motorcyclist exited I-95 at Chippenham Parkway before getting back on I-95, this time moving southbound. The trooper “made contact” with the motorcyclist during the chase “when the rider slowed rapidly in front of the trooper in the travel lanes near Route 10,” according to state police.

The motorcyclist then took the ramp for Woods Edge Road, police said, slowing down in front of the trooper’s vehicle. They made contact again.

While moving down the ramp, the motorcyclist slowed down in front of the trooper’s patrol car and they made contact again. This time, the motorcyclist ran off the road and the chase ended, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. No state troopers were hurt during the incident. Other details about the collision, including their speed, were not made available.

