Move over: Driver crashes into two police vehicles on Chippenham Parkway overnight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a crash on Chippenham Parkway that happened overnight on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Falling Creek District Commander Captain Andrea Riesmeyer, two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported but police are echoing the call to slow down and move over.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated once more information is obtained.