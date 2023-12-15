CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nondenominational church in Chesterfield County is serving its community by using some of its land to grow crops.

According to ABC News, parishioner William Dugger, Sr. has been tending to land owned by Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries of off Hull Street Road since 2019, growing food that goes to the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center.

“This is going on our fourth year now and [the] year’s not up — and we done harvested over 41,000 pounds [of produce already],” Dugger told ABC News. “We went from 5,000 to 41,000 pounds in four years.”

In addition to providing fresh produce to neighbors in need, the farm also serves the local community by teaching area kids how to farm, as well as about the benefits it provides.