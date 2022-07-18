CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico and Chesterfield counties both responded to a call for a medical emergency on the James River near Dutch Gap Monday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said calls came into Henrico and Chesterfield around 1:04 p.m., and both agencies responded to the incident at the same time.

The Henrico Fire Department said crews were dispatched for a female on the water unconscious, and not responding. Henrico Fire confirmed that rescue boats from the Henrico police department and the Henrico fire department, as well as boats from Chesterfield and a med flight are responding to the scene.

Both agencies coordinated with Virginia State Police and a med flight to locate the patient on shore having a life-threatening medical emergency. The adult patient was loaded onto a Henrico police boat and taken to an ambulance on the Henrico side of the river. The adult was taken to the hospital, and remains in life-threatening condition, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Chesterfield Fire said one other person was involved in the incident today and is uninjured.

This is a breaking news story, 8News has crews on the way to the scene, stay with us for more details.