Update 11:24 p.m.: All lanes have been reopened

Update 10:45 p.m.: One lane has been reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of a section of I-95 north in Chesterfield were shut down by police after a multi-vehicle car crash Wednesday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said that a multi-vehicle car crash shut down the interstate near mile marker 63, near Route 288. The traffic impediment was announced by VDOT just after 10:30 p.m.

The crash involved a Mini Cooper and a motorcycle, and, according to Virginia State Police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted off of I-95, using Route 288.

VDOT said for drivers to use alternate routes, and expect delays in the area.

