Update 11:24 p.m.: All lanes have been reopened
Update 10:45 p.m.: One lane has been reopened.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of a section of I-95 north in Chesterfield were shut down by police after a multi-vehicle car crash Wednesday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT said that a multi-vehicle car crash shut down the interstate near mile marker 63, near Route 288. The traffic impediment was announced by VDOT just after 10:30 p.m.
The crash involved a Mini Cooper and a motorcycle, and, according to Virginia State Police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted off of I-95, using Route 288.
VDOT said for drivers to use alternate routes, and expect delays in the area.
