CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield County is causing delays for drivers.

The crash occurred near the ramp from Chippenham Parkway and has caused the closure of the south left shoulder, left lane and center lane around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

For real-time traffic updates, drivers can visit 511virginia.org.