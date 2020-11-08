CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday afternoon Chesterfield County Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Hull Street and Courthouse Road around 5:30 p.m.
8News crews were on scene and saw at least four cars involved– no word yet if anyone was hurt.
8News has reached out to Chesterfield County Police for more information, stay us for updates…
LATEST NEWS:
- Multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon
- Chesterfield Police cruiser hit by truck while responding to call
- StormTracker 8: Clear and cool tonight
- Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’
- No. 6 Cincinnati rolled past Houston 38-10