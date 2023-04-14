UPDATE: According to VDOT, one lane of 288 South has reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on 288 in Chesterfield had traffic at a complete standstill Friday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash was located on 288 near the ramp to Jeff Davis Highway. All south lanes were closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Virginia State Police troopers arrived at the scene at 4:03 p.m. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On VDOT cameras, several cars headed south on 288 were seen crossing the grassy median to get to the northbound side.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.