CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple crashes on Interstate 95 caused delays for drivers in Chesterfield County on Monday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7:45 a.m. and was located on I-95 North near the Willis Road exit.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder and left lane were closed. At one point, VDOT reported there was a 4-mile-long traffic backup.

As the northbound crash was being cleared, a second crash occurred in the nearby southbound lanes.

The crash was reported by VDOT around 8:30 a.m. and resulted in all southbound lanes being closed for a time.

Both scenes were marked clear by VDOT around 9 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.