CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles caused delays for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, and was located on I-95 South near the Route 288 exit.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane were closed. The incident was marked clear by VDOT around 8:45 a.m.

A nearby crash on Route 288 southbound near the ramp to Chester Road caused all lanes to close — at one point, there was a 3.5-mile backup as a result.

Crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield County. (Photo courtesy of VDOT)

Around 9:30 a.m., VDOT reported that lanes had been reopened but the right lane and right shoulder remained closed.