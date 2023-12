CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing delays for drivers in Chesterfield County this morning.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and is located on I-95 North near the Ruffin Mill Road exit.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed.

