UPDATE: As of 6 p.m., the crash has been cleared.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 288 caused delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and was located on Route 288 near the Hull Street Road exit.

There were lane closures and drivers in the area were told to expect delays. Around 6 p.m., however, VDOT announced that the crash scene had been cleared.

