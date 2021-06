RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police, fire and EMS in Chesterfield responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident Saturday morning that has shut down a thoroughfare between Hull Street Rd. and Genito Rd.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Warbro Rd. Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Warbro Rd. remains shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.