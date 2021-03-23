Multifamily, residential development with 245 units proposed for Midlothian near Powhite Parkway

This rendering shows the proposed elevation for a new 245-unit apartment complex in Midlothian. (Photo: Boyd Homes)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors granted initial approval for residential development on a 10.4-acre lot near the intersection of Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike.

Documents detailing the request for 801 Gateway Centre Parkway show that a multifamily, residential development with 245 units has been proposed for the area.

Once constructed, school-aged children living in the units would attend Crestwood Elementary School, Robious Middle School and James River High School.

The Eastern Midlothian Comprehensive Plan designates the property for Light Industrial use. County documents show that Brandywine Realty Trust would like to turn the lot into an office park to include residential development.

According to the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the Board of Supervisors for approval, “The proposed multifamily residential use provides an opportunity for integration of higher-density residential uses with existing and commercial office uses as part of the larger community.”

The area is surrounded by some residential areas, as well as offices, retail storefronts and restaurants.

The units will be built by Virginia Beach-based Boyd Homes, and include a total of seven buildings with one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“We were approached by the owner of the office park because we do multifamily development in Chesterfield,” Boyd Homes president and counsel David Rudiger said. “We were able to come up with a design that worked with the topography of the land so that it could be done economically.”

Boyd Homes is also behind the Element at Stonebridge, another apartment complex in North Chesterfield. Rudiger said that these new apartments will have similar floorplans to those at Element, but the monthly rent would be slightly less expensive. However, prices have not yet been fixed.

Rudiger said that the one-bedroom units will be 648-786 square feet, and the two-bedroom units will be 1,100-1,283 square feet.

According to Chesterfield County officials, the Board of Supervisors will have to grant a second approval for the rezoning and conditional use planned development agreement. Rudiger said that is usually about a six-month process.

“Then, we would start working on the development, the site work, which is usually six to nine months,” he said.

Construction on the units would begin after the site work is complete.