Multiple law enforcement agencies descend upon Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence has descended upon a Chesterfield apartment complex.

Chesterfield Police, Richmond Police, Richmond Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Virginia State Police and the FBI are at the Aston Ridge Apartments, located off Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Police confirmed to 8News that they are helping the FBI execute a search warrant.

A woman on scene tells 8News that authorities showed up around 8 p.m. Monday to get into an apartment. She says three people were inside of the residence and two people were taken into custody.

“We started seeing police cars come in, one after the other,” Melissa Lewis said. “Three SWAT trucks, the FBI is here, the bomb squad is here. They all started coming in!”

Concerned residents said they watched as the FBI searched the apartment.

“We didn’t really know what was going on for the longest time,” Zack Worley said. “We’re still kind of in the dark.”

The FBI told the residents they are not in danger but did not tell them anything else about the ongoing investigation.

Residents said it’s hard not to be worried.

“Who wants to have this going on in their community where they live at?” Lewis said. “Police won’t talk to you and won’t tell you what’s going on, it’s a very quiet situation.”

An FBI spokesperson told 8News they were executing a ‘planned’ search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation and that it was not the result of anything that happened overnight.

