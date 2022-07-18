CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – You can help make sure students in Chesterfield County have the supplies they need this year by donating items through August 12 at government sites in the county.

The school-supply drive is organized by the Chesterfield County Airport.

Donation sites can be found at the following:

Chesterfield County Airport

County Administrative Building

Community Development Building

Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center

Social Services – Smith Wagner Building

Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building

All Chesterfield County Public Libraries

Useful school supplies that are needed include composition books, pens, pencils, markers, folders, glue, crayons, scissors and index cards.

For more information, contact Chesterfield County Airport Administration by calling 804-768-7700.