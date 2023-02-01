CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Most rooms of a Chesterfield hotel had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire.

Fire crews arrived to the America’s Best Value Inn on the 2100 block of Willis Road in Chesterfield County just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a reported structure fire.

According to the Chesterfield County Fire Department, there was a small fire in one of the rooms. All but a few units of the hotel had to be cleared as first responders handled the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews. A fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.