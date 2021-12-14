Murder-suicide in Chesterfield neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the victim and suspect involved in this morning’s fatal shooting on Barkbridge Road.

Around 2:06 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 7400 block of Barkbridge Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot and laying in the front yard of a home.

When police entered the residence, two additional people with gunshot injuries were located.

“It’s alarming,” said Natanael Garcia, who lives just doors down from where the murder-suicide happened.

Garcia said he didn’t notice the sirens and lights at 2 a.m., but his mother did.

“How did I not hear it? Because guns are loud,” he said.

The victim who was found outside was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the people shot inside was identified as 47-year-old Makiba A. Hall. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person dead inside the home was identified as 51-year-old Christopher B. Evans. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall, Evans and the third victim identified as Hall’s son all lived in the home.

Hall and Evans were in a long-term domestic relationship and early stages of the investigation lead police to believe Evans shot Hall and her son before turning the gun on himself.

Garcia said violence like this doesn’t usually happen in such a quiet neighborhood like Pennwood.

“Being normal, peaceful for the last 15 years and now something like this happening, you’ve got to start waking up and noticing, you know, that things might happen,” Garcia said.

Mom of four Jasmine Thompson lives down the street from where the triple shooting happened. She couldn’t believe it happened so close to home.

“It’s terrifying. I don’t even know at this point. I mean, you don’t think it’s going to happen anywhere near you and then it does, and what do you do? I mean, you’ve got to keep your kids safe,” she said.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, but anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.