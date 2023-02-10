CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield program focused on helping multicultural residents better understand the community is accepting applications until March 3.

To participate in My Chesterfield Academy, individuals must live, play or work in Chesterfield County but do not need to be U.S. citizens.

The academy is partnered with the Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia (ALSACV) and aims to empower residents from all over the world. Since the academy began in 2019, there have been graduates from 22 different countries.

During the program, participants will be introduced to leaders from county and school departments and will tour county facilities. They will learn how their local government works, how to resolve issues and find out how to obtain information and resources.

There will be a total of seven sessions held monthly from April through December, with a break for July and August. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning on April 25 and continuing on May 30, June 27, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12.

After completing the program, participants will be able to help their communities to better understand and access government services. They also will have the opportunity to interact with residents from other communities through the My Chesterfield Academy alumni network.

According to the academy website, preferred applicants have already shown leadership in their communities and are willing to share the information they learn throughout their community.

Those who graduate will also be recognized at a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting in January 2024.

Applications can be submitted here.