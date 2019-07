CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The “My First School Bus” program returns to Chesterfield for new kindergartners.

New students can practice riding the bus safely – getting on and off in safe parking lots.

Chesterfield County Public Schools, Chesterfield County Police and AAA Mid-Atlantic will be conducting the programs at libraries across the county.

The first program is set for Aug, 8 at the Bon Air Library.

Find out more information about other dates and locations and sign-up here.