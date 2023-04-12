CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Soon, the anti-opioid treatment Narcan, known by the generic name naloxone, will be stocked in all Chesterfield County Schools.

Narcan can be administered through a nasal spray to people of all ages. The life-saving drug can also be used for medical emergencies other than overdoses, such as a diabetic coma or cardiac arrest.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved naloxone to be sold over the counter without a prescription.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, the registered nurse and Student Health Services Coordinator for Chesterfield County, Heather Snyder, said the drug would soon be available to the community and schools.

Chesterfield County has suffered from an opioid problem since 2013, as opioids make up the vast majority of drug deaths in Chesterfield County, not just among adults.

“From 2018 to 2021, there were actually ten deaths for the age group of 15-19 that were attributed to overdose,” Snyder said.

School board members are eager to add the medicine to their schools and hope to get the life-saving drug for free through the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

