CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Nash Road in Chesterfield County will be closed for the next few hours following a motor vehicle accident.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted that it would be closed between Hickory and Reedy Branch road.

As of 5:15 p.m., officials expect Virginia Power repairs to take around five hours.

