CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has completed a traffic enforcement operation which took place between June 6 and 11 on Hull Street Road and several other roads.

In the six days in which police were present, 492 vehicles were stopped with a total of 562 summonses being issued. This include a variety of different traffic-related offenses, such as speeding, reckless driving, using a cellphone while driving, not wearing a seat belt and driving with a suspended license.

Some other streets police patrolled on included Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S. and Genito Road.

55 pedestrian safety cards were also distributed by officers.