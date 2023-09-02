CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 900 customers are out of power Saturday night in the Afton area of Chesterfield, according to Dominion Energy.
A vehicle accident caused an outage, which has left 62 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with power being estimated to be restored sometime before 12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
An additional 816 customers in the surrounding area are without power due to emergency work, with power being estimated to be restored between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Dominion Energy.