CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 900 customers are out of power Saturday night in the Afton area of Chesterfield, according to Dominion Energy.

A vehicle accident caused an outage, which has left 62 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with power being estimated to be restored sometime before 12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Power outage in Chesterfield Sept. 2 (Dominion Energy)

An additional 816 customers in the surrounding area are without power due to emergency work, with power being estimated to be restored between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Dominion Energy.