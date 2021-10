RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is having a job fair for custodians on Oct. 20.

The fair will be from 2-7:30 p.m. at the Central Library on Lucy Corr Blvd.

Full-time and part-time positions with both flexible hours and job locations are available.

Those interested should apply online on the county’s website prior to the event or call 804-748-1340 to set up an appointment for an interview.

Walk-ups are welcome, but priority will be given to those who set up appointments ahead of time.