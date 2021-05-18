Need a job? Chesterfield Police Department is hiring

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is hosting a virtual information session this afternoon on how to become a police officer.

The info session is at 4 p.m. Leaders are expected to answer questions about the recruitment process.

Chesterfield police said they are interested in both pre-certified and brand new officers.

For a link to this week’s session email policerecruit@chesterfield.gov or apply online at chesterfieldpd.com.