Need a job? Chesterfield Police Department is hiring

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is hosting a virtual information session this afternoon on how to become a police officer.
The info session is at 4 p.m. Leaders are expected to answer questions about the recruitment process.
Chesterfield police said they are interested in both pre-certified and brand new officers.
For a link to this week’s session email policerecruit@chesterfield.gov or apply online at chesterfieldpd.com.
