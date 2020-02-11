Breaking News
Virginia health officials confirm 1st child flu death of season

Need a job? Chesterfield Police Department is hiring

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a Chesterfield Police vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is hiring.

The department says they’re in the market for police service aides. They respond to call for service that are not in progress. They also help conduct interviews and process evidence.

The minimum age to apply is 18-years-old.

Chesterfield Police is accepting applications through February 23. Click here to apply.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events