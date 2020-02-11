Need a job? Chesterfield Police Department is hiring

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is hiring.

The department says they’re in the market for police service aides. They respond to call for service that are not in progress. They also help conduct interviews and process evidence.

The minimum age to apply is 18-years-old.

Chesterfield Police is accepting applications through February 23. Click here to apply.

