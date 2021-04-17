Neighbor shares memories of family in deadly Chesterfield fire

Multiple people, including 3 children, died as a result of a house fire in Chesterfield on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— A neighbor is speaking out for the first time after a deadly house fire in Chesterfield.

Two memorials with balloons and teddy bears are starting to form in front of the home on Glass Road that caught fire early Friday morning.

Six people, including four children, have died in the fire. Kelly Robins, a neighbor along Glass Road, said she knew the family for years. Robins spoke to 8News about how the kids in the home that caught on fire would come over to play with her kids and dog.

“I was just hoping everybody was going to be okay and obviously that’s not the case,” she said

Death toll rises to 6 in Chesterfield house fire

The Chesterfield County Fire and EMS announced an additional two deaths today, totaling six resulting from the fire — two adult women and four children between the ages of 2-12-years-old.

Robins said she’s hoping the rest of the family can pull through.

“They were really good people and they loved their kids. It’s just really sad,” she said.