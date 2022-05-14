MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian residents living near a family who was found guilty of using threats and abuse to force a woman to work for twelve years are reacting to their conviction.

Zahida Aman, 80, and her sons Mohammad Nauman Chaudhri, 54, and Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri, 48, were convicted of charges relating to forced labor. The victim is the wife of the mother’s third son, who wasn’t charged or identified in court documents.

The victim married one of Aman’s sons through an arranged marriage in 2002. She moved in their home along London Park Drive and that’s when the forced labor began.

The three of them were convicted of conspiracy to commit forced labor after making the woman do work like clean the house, paint the home and mow the lawn while under physical, verbal and psychological abuse. They also kept her against her will, limited time with her children and took away her immigration documents — among other things.

One U.S. Attorney called this the “modern-day equivalent of slavery.”

The Jones family, who lives along London Park Drive, said the news of the family’s conviction was “disturbing.” They never witnessed or suspected anyone was abused inside the home, however the family was immersed in a different culture.

The Jones family added that Aman, Rehan and Nauman Chaudhri lived in the area for a long time and always seemed private, respectful and quiet.

Nauman Chaudhri faces up to five years in prison while Aman and Rehan Chaudhri faces up to 20 years in prison.