CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Sounds of gunshots filled a section of the Crystal Lakes apartment complex Tuesday night — the day after Christmas, leaving neighbors frightened.

The Chesterfield County Police Department has launched an investigation after the deadly shooting occurred just before 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, on the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, about six times,” said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The noise was so loud, the neighbor told 8News she thought it sounded like fireworks.

“But why do they have fireworks right now? Oh no,” the neighbor said.

Chesterfield County Police initially had received a call that a person had been shot outside of a home. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The anonymous neighbor, along with others said the complex is safe for the most part and that something like this to happen nearby is terrifying.

“Really terrible, we afraid because I never see [this] here,” said the neighbor.

On Wednesday morning, Chesterfield police cars lined the street. As they scoured the area, they looked for witnesses and camera footage.

“When I get up I see the police, about 15 car police,” the neighbor said.

But, as of now, the Chesterfield County Police Department said it is not aware of any threat to the community and will release the name once the victims next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.