CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of a North Chesterfield neighborhood are in shock after an incident on Saturday afternoon in which police say a man carrying a hatchet was fatally shot by a Chesterfield Police officer.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield for a report of a man trying to break into houses.

“My understanding is that he was on the back of one house trying to get into a screen and that he was trying a door handle on another before he went into the garage of the third,” said Col. Brad Badgerow of Chesterfield Police.

When the responding officers got there, police say they encountered the suspect, who was carrying a hatchet which he stole from the garage he had broken into. Police say the officers instructed the suspect to stop multiple times, but he ignored their commands.

After a taser had no effect on the suspect, one of the officers shot him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Criddleton Lee, who lives in the neighborhood with his two brothers, said he has never seen or heard about any incidents like this in the area.

“Never seen anything like that,” said Lee. “I heard a couple pops, I thought it was a firecracker at first, you know, then I said ‘No, it sounds like gunshots!'”

Lee says that he will be taking on new safety measures in the wake of the incident.

“Put some locks on the garages. Put some surveillance cameras up and everything,” said Lee about the changes he plans to make at his house. “It’s a shame you have to do that but in this day and time, you know – it’s gotten so crazy around here you know. You can never be too sure.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police believe the suspect lived near the neighborhood — and that he was under a temporary detention order, which is an order issued by a magistrate requiring someone to be temporarily held in a psychiatric facility.

Police say the two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the incident is completed, as is standard procedure within the department.