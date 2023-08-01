Driscoll's strawberries will be the first crop grown on the farm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility drew the governor of Virginia to Chesterfield County to show support for what he’s calling “the new age of agriculture.”

The innovative agricultural technology company Plenty Unlimited Inc. is pioneering the $300 million campus, which is expected to provide 300 jobs. While construction on the one-of-a-kind facility has begun, it won’t be ready all at once.

The campus is planned to be developed in multiple phases over the next six years but the first farm on site, a dedicated Driscoll’s berry farm, is expected to be complete by winter 2023-2024.

With a backdrop of steel beams just barely creating the first intelligible form of a building, at the groundbreaking ceremony, Youngkin met with representatives from Plenty, as well as laborers working on the construction project to celebrate the feat for Virginia.

“Virginia and @plenty are leading the way in the new age of agriculture,” Youngkin said in a statement on the event. “We are proud that the world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus is being built in the Commonwealth creating as many as 300 new jobs.”

‘New age of agriculture’: Construction of world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility begins in Central Virginia (Photo: Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.)

‘New age of agriculture’: Construction of world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility begins in Central Virginia (Photo: Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.)

‘New age of agriculture’: Construction of world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility begins in Central Virginia (Photo: Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.)

‘New age of agriculture’: Construction of world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility begins in Central Virginia (Photo: Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.)

The farm will focus on Driscoll’s strawberries at first — an endeavor that will prove the facility to be the first to grow indoor, vertically farmed strawberries at scale — then expand to other produce.

Plenty plans to construct 30-foot towers inside the facility, which will grow peak-season produce year-round by using technology to simulate the perfect spring day.

“Chesterfield strives to be the best place to live, work, and play,” the County said in a statement. “We welcome businesses that value and prioritize a commitment to environmental sustainability, a passion for continuous learning, and a promise to provide significant opportunities for skill development and a fair, stable wage for employees. Plenty’s reputation as a good neighbor precedes them. Through food donations, community engagement and their partnerships with other organizations, Plenty gives back to the communities they call home.”