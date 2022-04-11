CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — BJ’s Wholesale, a warehouse grocery chain, is opening a new location on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Site plans filed with the county show the store will be just under 100,000 square feet, and include parking for more than 400 cars. In addition to grocery shopping, the store will provide tire changes.

BJ’s Wholesale, a grocery chain with two locations in Henrico, is breaking ground on a new site on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield. (Photos: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

The 28-acre construction site, located at the corner of Hull Street Road and Lonas Parkway, was purchased by Rebkee Partners for $4.2 million in September 2021.

Once the BJ’s wholesale is open, the site plan filed with the county indicates the developers intend to open an oil change station and restaurant on the property.

Site plan filed with Chesterfield County. (Plan courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The BJ’s Wholesale will be located near the intersection of Hull Street Road and VA-288, a major corridor in Chesterfield County that’s seen a surge in development over the last decade.