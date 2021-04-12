New Bon Secours Mercy Health emergency hospital coming to Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new freestanding emergency hospital for Bon Secours Mercy Health is coming to Chesterfield County.

The proposed medical center will be located at the corner of Moores Lake Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to Bon Secours PR & Communications Manager Jenna Green, the nonprofit plans to break ground on the six-acre site this spring.

This land use map shows the area where the emergency hospital will be built. The site is situated in a wooded area. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

The 24,300-square-foot emergency hospital will also house an imaging center and complete CT scans.

The facility is set to be constructed on the Chester campus of John Tyler Community College, serving an area of Chesterfield County that is several miles from the closest hospital.

(Photo: Chesterfield County)

County records filed on March 16 for the new structure show that the estimated construction cost of the emergency hospital is $8.3 million.

The most recent permits submitted for this project were for commercial gas, mechanical and plumbing on April 9, all to be handled by Henrico-based M&E Contractors.