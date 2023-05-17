A new breakfast spot has just opened up in the Hull Street neighborhood of Chesterfield County. (Courtesy of Eggs Up Grill)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new breakfast spot has just opened up on Hull Street Road near the shores of Swift Creek Reservoir of Chesterfield County.

Eggs Up Grill is breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, located at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in Chesterfield. It is the third location of the franchise for Rob Thompson and his wife, Karla. The first two locations being on West Huguenot Road in Bon Air and John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico County.

Thompson, a retired Naval Intelligence Officer opened his first restaurant with the Eggs Up franchise in August 2021.

“At that time, my only experience with restaurants was eating in one,” Thompson said.

At that time, Thompson told 8News he had chosen to go with Eggs Up over four or five other franchises because of the company’s focus on community.

“What really attracted us to Eggs Up Grill is how important community is, and the charitable works of the franchise partners,” Thompson said of the company founded in 1997 by Chris Skodras in Pawleys Island, S.C. “We both believe in serving this great community, and it’s through our Eggs Up Grill restaurants that we will continue our personal mission of doing so.”

According to Thompson, his Eggs Up Grill locations have continued his community service that began when he was the Matoaca district representative for the Chesterfield County School Board.

“We saw a need for a nice, solid breakfast spot,” Thompson said. “Along with record growth in Chesterfield County comes lots of hungry neighbors who have been craving another Eggs Up Grill location for the best breakfast, brunch and lunch in town”

Eggs Up Grill is breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, located at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in Midlothian. It is the third location of the franchise for Rob Thompson and his wife, Karla. (Courtesy of Eggs Up Grill)

The new Midlothian location is 3,420 square-foot in size and has indoor seating for 140 people. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available.

For more information on the new location, visit the Eggs Up Grill website.