New Chesterfield County courthouse guidelines set to begin May 18

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday they plan to implement additional safety measures at area courthouses.

Beginning Monday, May 18, all patrons entering Chesterfield courthouses through the main entrance will be asked a series of COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperature taken. Anyone who declines these procedures will not be allowed entry into the courthouse. The precautionary measure will take place at all three county courthouses:

Chesterfield County General District Court

Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court

Circuit Court

Once screened and permitted, only 14 people will be allowed inside the courtroom gallery. To maintain social distancing, seats inside the courthouse will be marked off.

“The men and women of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are committed to providing all visitors to our three court campuses with a safe and secure environment for which to conduct business, appear in court, or work.,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl S. Leonard. “This now includes implementing and adhering to all social distancing standards and practices.”

Sheriff’s deputies will also be required to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) during the screening process.

