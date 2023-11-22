CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Perched at the top of an unassuming gravel drive just off Hull Street Road in West Chesterfield, is Hidden Wit Brewing Company.

The new Chesterfield craft brewery is the brainchild of Butch Taylor, who, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 22, said he has been working on the idea of the brewery since its first conception in 2017.

Taylor partnered with Dave Perry on the project.

Hidden Wit boasts 20 brewing barrels and a sizeable bar with 18 brew taps, offering an array of flavor profiles and choices for patrons in Skinquarter, just beyond the Magnolia Green area.

At the ribbon cutting, Taylor was joined by his wife Kim, Dave Perry, Matoaca District Supervisor, Kevin Carroll, and more.

“This location, this venue, is really going to be amazing for the Matoaca district,” Carroll announced. “We want you to be successful, this is a spectacular venue.”

Taylor took his time giving individual accolades and thanks of appreciation to a long list of friends, business partners, staff and family in attendance.

“Everything happens for a reason in life,” Taylor said. “Time, perseverance, everything.”

The brewery: What to expect

Taylor expects the 20-barrel brewhouse will manufacture $5 million worth of beer in a year. But in addition to the beverages, Hidden Wit also offers a food menu containing pastrami spiced fries, a charcuterie board, lump crab and apple focaccia, wings, salads, handheld sandwiches paired with fries and a pickle and more — providing the structure of a venue for the whole family.

Equipped with vaulted ceilings, the three large indoor spaces are segmented, giving several options for guests to wander and embrace the brewery to its fullest.

Around back, the venue provides plentiful, outdoor seating with fire pits. The patio seating is bisected with an expanse of turf — perfect for outdoor games and energetic children.

Taylor said James River Nurseries provided 380 trees and plants and hardscaping across the brewery’s outdoor spaces and even assisted in outsourcing the lighting that brightens up the venue at night.

“This place lights up at night and it’s absolutely stunning,” Taylor said.

Hidden Wit Brewing Company is located at 21110 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Va. 23120.